Iowa Men's and Women's basketball teams to play doubleheader in Des Moines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Hawkeye Men's and Women's basketball teams will play a doubleheader in Des Moines next season. The games will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on December 16.
The Iowa women will play Cleveland State, and the Iowa men will face Florida A&M.
The university has not announced the tip-off times yet. Tickets will go on sale on May 24.
It will be the first time the Hawkeye women have ever played in Wells Fargo Arena.
"We're excited to play in our state's capital at Wells Fargo Arena," Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said. "It will be another great opportunity for both the men's and women's programs at Iowa to play in front of Hawkeye fans in Des Moines."
The game in December will be the ninth appearance for the Iowa men at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We look forward to returning to Des Moines for this unique event at Wells Fargo Arena," Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said. "This men's and women's basketball doubleheader gives Hawkeye fans in central Iowa the opportunity to see both programs play close to home."