Iowa lawmakers hope to play ball with MLB, end TV blackouts

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - Hope springs eternal across America as baseball fans celebrated Opening Day Thursday- but some fans across Iowa are feeling left in the dark.
That's because of a broadcast "blackout" rule through Major League Baseball meaning fans in certain television markets cannot watch select regular season, special event, and postseason games, both domestically and internationally.
In Iowa, that means fans of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis Cardinals can hear, but not watch, games.
Now, Iowa lawmakers are taking a swing and hoping to play ball with MLB to end the blackout. A bipartisan pair of Iowa State Representatives, Democrat and retired baseball player J.D. Scholten and Republican Bobby Kaufmann, introduced House File 577 early March.
The bill was assigned to the House Ways and Means Committee, and is exempt from the regularly scheduled funnel deadline.
Rep. Scholten said the goal is to provide a boost for sports fans and sports bars across the state.
"I've heard from a lot of bar owners, and it's burdensome to a lot of folks" Scholten said. "Baseball has given me so much in my life, that I just want to make sure we pass it onto the next generation."
Scholten along with co-sponsors of the bill met with the MLB this past week, and has said the league is open to the discussion.
For now though, Iowa baseball fans can only root, but not watch, their favorite teams.