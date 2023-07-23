Iowa, Iowa State football stars swing away for Make-A-Wish

HUMBOLDT (KWWL) -- The Cy-Hawk rivalry came out a bit early for a good cause. Teams of Iowa and Iowa State football stars hit the diamond in a charity match-up on Sunday night to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.
"Honestly I didn't put much thought into it at all," said new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara, "I just thought it was an awesome opportunity and just for a great cause."
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa agreed. "It's for a greater cause, greater than me and it's great to be out here for these families, the kids, just watching them smile, watching them have a good time out here," said Tampa, "I'm happy to be a part of it."
Iowa won Sunday's game 10-3, but the $200,000 raised for Make-A-Wish was the only number that truly mattered.