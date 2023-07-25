Iowa High School Athletic Association & UNI extend partnership through 2027 season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa high school football playoffs will take place inside the UNI Dome for another five years.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the University of Northern Iowa will continue their partnership through the 2027 season.
It's one of the most recognizable events held each year in the Dome, bringing in an estimated $17 million in annual economic impact.
Last year's playoffs drew about 54,000 people over the course of 14 semifinals and 7 championship contests.