Iowa high school athletes now allowed to earn money from Name, Image, & Likeness

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association approved guidance on Wednesday that will allow student-athletes to earn compensation on the use of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
The association says it's allowed, as long as it's not contingent on athlete performance and won't be used to lure students to attend a particular school. The potential compensation can't be provided by a school or agent of the school.
The association released some guidelines for those who aim to seek compensation in the future.
- Students cannot use the IHSAA or school logos in NIL activity
- Students cannot wear items of clothing or equipment that feature the IHSAA or school logos
- Students cannot reference the IHSAA or school names/mascot
- Students cannot use a member's school facilities for NIL activity
- Students cannot promote anything involving gambling, weapons, adult entertainment, alcohol, drugs, or related items
- Students and their families should seek school guidance
- Students and their families should seek legal and tax advice before conducting NIL activity
- Students and their families should contact the NCAA, NJCAA, or NAIA to ensure that NIL activity doesn't endanger college eligibility
More information on the recent measure can be found on the IHSAA website.