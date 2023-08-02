Three current or former Hawkeye athletes charged in sports betting probe

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Three current or former Iowa Hawkeye athletes are facing charges as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's investigation into illegal sports wagering.
Iowa Kicker Aaron Blom, Former Iowa Basketball Guard Aaron Ulis, and Former Iowa Baseball Catcher Gerig Christensen are charged with Tampering with Records.
"These charges stem from an extensive investigation by the DCI," Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring a thorough and fair process."
According to court documents, Blom made around 170 online sports bets before turning 21, totaling $4,400. Prosecutors allege eight of those bets were on University of Iowa sporting events, including one of the "under total points" for the 2021 Cy-Hawk Game. Blom himself did not play in that game.
Blom allegedly used his mother's name to create a Draft Kings account when he was underage and make online bets.
Blom joined the team as a walk-on in 2020. He is currently listed as one of two kickers on the Iowa football roster, along with starting kicker Drew Stevens.
Former Iowa basketball Guard Aaron Ulis played three seasons at Iowa from 2020 to 2023 before announcing that he planned to transfer to Nebraska this spring. This past season, he played in 32 games and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
According to court documents, Ulis made 1,850 online sports bets on a FanDuel account, including more than 740 before he turned 21, totaling more than $34,800. Ulis allegedly made at least one bet on a University of Iowa sporting event and more than 430 bets on NCAA basketball and football games.
Ulis is also accused of participating in fantasy contests with a cash prize before he was older enough for fantasy gambling.
Former Iowa Catch Gehrig Christensen is accused of using his mother's name to set up a DraftKings account and make it seem like she was the one placing the bets.
Christensen allegedly placed 559 online sports bets, totaling $2,400, including 23 bets on University of Iowa sporting events.
Christensen admitted to DCI agents he made online bets on a DraftKings account while underage, using his mom's information.
He told agents he "did so with his mother's consent and knowledge," and his wagers were "mostly on NBA games."
Christensen's mom told DCI agents she helped set up the account and "acknowledged it was a silly mistake to do."
Christensen, who was on the Iowa baseball team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, announced in June he is retiring from baseball.
Four other Iowa State athletes, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers, have also been charged in the investigation.
All seven Iowa and Iowa State athletes charged are accused of placing at least one bet on their school. The NCAA prohibits athletes from betting on their own games or other sports at their school. Doing so could result in a permanent loss of eligibility for the players.
Tampering with Records is an aggravated misdemeanor and carries potential penalties of up to two years in prison and fines between $855 to $8540.