Lightning delays Hawkeye game multiple times in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Lightning near Kinnick Stadium delayed the Iowa Hawkeye game multiple times on Saturday night. The game is set to resume around midnight.
Iowa and Nevada hoped to get the game in before the weather took over. Mother nature intervened around 8:43 p.m. in the third, with Iowa leading 17-0. Everyone inside the Kinnick Stadium bowl had to evacuate their seat and go to the concourse or other designated area.
Under NCAA rules, when there is a lightning strike within 10 miles of the game, officials have to wait at least 30 minutes from the last strike to resume play.
The game resumed for a few minutes shortly after 10:00 but was suspended again a few minutes later.
After a more than hour long delay, the teams are expected to take the field shortly and resume play around midnight.