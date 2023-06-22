Kris Murray drafted by Portland Trailblazers in NBA draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Another Murray twin will be playing on the West Coast in the NBA. For the second straight year the Iowa Hawkeyes had a player taken in the draft when the Portland Trailblazers selected All-American Kris Murray Thursday night with their second first round pick of the evening at 23rd overall.
Murray will now join 7-time NBA all-star Damian Lillard and the team's third overall pick in Thursday night's draft Scoot Henderson from the NBA G-League.
The Trailblazers drafted Murray one spot ahead of the Sacramento Kings who held the 24th overall pick. The Kings made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last season thanks in part to the play of their 2022 fourth overall pick Keegan Murray. Barely missing out on potentially reuniting the twin brothers to playing together in the pros.
Now just 500 miles apart and playing in the same division, the competition between the Murray brothers is expected to remain as high and competitive as ever, despite playing for different teams.