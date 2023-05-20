Iowa women's basketball to play three games in Europe

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Caitlin Clark show is going global this summer. The University of Iowa announced Friday that the Iowa women's basketball team will play three games in Southern Italy and Croatia in August.
Iowa Women's Basketball Head Coach Lisa Bluder and her squad will cross the Atlantic Ocean from August 4 to August 16. The team will travel to Amalfi Coast, Dubrovnik, Naples and Split.
"We are incredibly excited to have the resources and opportunity to expose our program and give our players an opportunity to travel abroad. It will add tremendous value to their life experience, education and allow our team to get practice and game reps we wouldn't get otherwise," Bluder said in a statement.
The team has not said who they will play the three games against. The trip will be the first for the Hawkeyes since the program traveled to Spain in the Summer of 2019.
"We're all super excited to share this trip with our teammates that haven't been overseas yet. It should be a great team bonding experience for us," Fifth Year Guard Gabbie Marshall said.
The Iowa women are coming off a season where they captured a Big 10 Championship and made a deep run in the NCAA tournament before losing to LSU in the National Championship.