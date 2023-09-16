Iowa-Western Michigan game briefly delayed by lightning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Saturday afternoon's game between Western Michigan and the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City was delayed briefly because of weather.
Officials paused the game with 5:33 left in the first quarter with Western Michigan up 7-0 because of a lightning strike nearby.
According to NCAA rules, when lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, play must be suspended for at least 30 minutes after the last strike within that radius.
The game was paused at 3:08 p.m. and resumed at 3:41 p.m.
Approximate restart time: 3:41 p.m. #Hawkeyes https://t.co/q98gjMSnBc— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) September 16, 2023