Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate kids day at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- It was a big day in Iowa City as the annual Kids' Day open practice took place. Today gave young fans a chance to meet their favorite players, and gave the public a chance to see Iowa in Kinnick Stadium.
Before practice, kids lined up along the front row of bleacher, waiting to get autographs from the athletes. The 2023 Kid Captains were also recognized, being introduced to the crowd and walking out of the tunnel with the players.
"I'm really here to help them all as much as I can and get them as many tips and tricks because of me being here for a while now," explained Williams. "It's just like a brotherly love, we all compete, but at the end of the day we're here to make each other better and we all have the same goal."
"I looked out the window at 8:30 and there are people out there, kids in jerseys and all that," said Ferentz. "I told our guys last night, all of us were kids at one point. This is a big deal. It's just a nice opportunity to interface with the people that support us and family members, all those things."
Today was the first opportunity for transfer quarterback Cade McNamara to appear in front of a crowd at Kinnick Stadium. However, there was a scary moment for the new signal caller when he fell awkwardly during practice. He was taken to the training room and did not participate for the rest of the day, but did walk back to the field under his own power. Coach Ferentz feels that McNamara avoided any serious injury.
"It's not tissue, it's not structural or something like that, as far as I know," explained Ferentz.
One of the top stories defensively was the star who did not participate. Cooper DeJean was not in uniform for Iowa this afternoon. However, Coach Ferentz said his injury, similar to McNamara's, isn't overly serious.
"Like I said yesterday, we've got a lot of guys out with camp injuries," explained Ferentz. "Hopefully most of the guys that weren't out here will return sometime next week. We actually got a surprise or two, some guys that I didn't think would be out here were, so that was a good to see."
Leshon Williams was one of the standout players today, with plenty of solid runs, including a breakaway touchdown. Williams is entering his third season as a Hawkeye. The junior from Chicago is looking to take a leadership role this season.
Running back is a position that takes a lot of punishment and can be very difficult on the body. Because of this, and with several talented backs on the team, including Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson, Coach Ferentz is happy to have the rushing attack take place by committee.
"We feel really good about our first two guys," said Ferentz. "Jaz does some stuff really well, that one run he made in the bowl I think is kind of who he is. And then I really like our two young guys too who just got here."
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a season in which they went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl. However, the offense struggled throughout the season, something they're looking to improve on this year. They'll also look to return their stout defense and strong special teams. Iowa will open the season Saturday, September 2, hosting Utah State.