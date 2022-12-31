Iowa defeats Kentucky 21-0 in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KWWL)- The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0 on Saturday to win the Music City Bowl. the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0. The Hawkeyes dominated the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and held on through a defensive slug fest in the second half.
It was an especially impressive performance by Iowa's defense, which was responsible for 14 of the 21 points, thanks to a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean picked off Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade and took it to the house. All 14 Kentucky drives in the game ended either in an interception, turnover on downs or a punt.
Freshman quarterback Joey Labas made his first start for the Hawkeyes. He completed 14 of 24 of his passes for 139 yards in the game. One of those completions was a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey in the 2nd quarter.
This is the 14th season Iowa has won at least eight games under head coach Kirk Ferentz.