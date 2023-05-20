Iowa baseball defeats Northwestern 10-0 in regular season finalee

EVANSTON, Illinois (KWWL)- The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Northwestern 10-0 on Saturday in their final game of the regular season.
Iowa starter Brody Brecht was fantastic on the mound for Iowa, throwing six innings and allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out nine and retired 17 straight after allowing a leadoff hit.
The two relievers, Jack Whitlock and Will Christopherson held the Wildcats to to one hit over the last three innings.
"Really hard-fought game through six innings," Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. "Pitchers' dual, Brody Brecht was outstanding and gave us a great start. Had outstanding command of his fastball and was able to get his slider over for the most part. Dominated the zone, which was great to see."
Brayden Frazier went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Brennen Dorighi went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Michael Seegers both added a pair of RBIs.
“Finally broke out and were able to execute the short game for some runs in the top of the sixth”, Heller said. “Then the guys broke it open. Brayden Frazier and Brennen Dorighi had really big days.
This was the fifth shutout of the season for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa ends the regular season with a 39-13 record on the season and 15-8 in Big Ten play.
Iowa has a number 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday in Omaha. The winner gets an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
The Hawkeyes will face No. 6 Michigan to open tournament play at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
The Hawkeyes and Wolverines did not meet on the baseball diamond this season, but the two teams split a pair of meetings during last year's Big Ten Tournament.