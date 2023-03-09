Iowa athletic department to reimburse state for taxpayer money used to settle race bias lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Iowa Department of Athletics will reimburse the State of Iowa for taxpayer money used to settle a racial discrimination lawsuit between the University of Iowa and former Hawkeye football players.
This week, the state Appeal Board voted 2-1 to approve the $4.175 million settlement. Roughly half is $2 million in taxpayer money from the state's general fund.
The lawsuit was filed by twelve black University of Iowa football players in November 2020. They alleged, "they were injured by a racially hostile environment created by the coaches and the University that harmed their education."
On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Iowa House of Representatives introduced House Study Bill 229, which would require state universities to reimburse the state for a settlement paid regarding an athletic department employee. It has a retroactive provision, so it would apply to the recent settlement.
During a subcommittee hearing on Thursday morning, Keith Saunders, the Chief Government Relations officer for the Iowa Board of Regents, read a statement from University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson.
After consulting with the Board of Regents, Wilson said University of Iowa leaders decided to reimburse the state for $2 million in tax payes funds spent on the settlement.
"She appreciates the work and due diligence of the Iowa Attorney General and state Appeal Board. After listening to the concerns of Iowans and in consultation with the Board of Regents leadership, I have determined the University of Iowa Department of Athletics will reimburse the state general fund for the $2 million due to the settlement due to the recent settlement. I'm deeply committed to our students success and well-being on and off the field of play."
-Statement from University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson
Saunders noted UI athletics is a self-sustaining unit and does not receive any tuition or tax revenue.
State Auditor Rob Sand was the only member of the Board of Appeals to vote against taxpayer funds being used in the lawsuit. Sand and several state lawmakers have called for the school's athletic department to replace Athletics Director Gary Barta.
During a news conference on Thursday morning, Sand said the decision by the university to cover the full cost of the settlment is "doing right by Iowa taxpayers."
"I am delighted that President Wilson listen to the concerns that led to my vote against the party settlement," Sand said. "I'm delighted she listen to the outcry from taxpayers who wanted real accountability."
Barta, who has led the Iowa athletic department since 2006, has faced four discrimination lawsuits in the last nine years.
According to Sand, the total cost of the four discrimination cases is nearly $7 million. The largest was $6.5 million for a 2017 lawsuit over the firing of former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.
"This came from listening to Iowans and the concerns of Iowans and University of Iowa fans," State Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, said. "I'm not sure if, without the pressure of Iowans and some members of the legislature, this would have come about."
Nordman and two other members of the House appropriation subcommittee, State Rep. Sean Bagniewski, D-Polk County, and State Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Des Moines County, voted to advance the bill for future cases and settlements.
"We are going to continue to move on with this bill for future settlements or lawsuits and continue that conversation," Nordman said. "I appreciate the university and their self-evaluation and understanding that taxpayers should not be on the hook for $2 million."