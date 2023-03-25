How the Hawkeyes are preparing for their Elite Eight showdown with Louisville

SEATTLE, Washington (KWWL)- While the Iowa Hawkeyes are happy to be in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament for the first time since 2019, they're not yet satisfied with the season and have bigger goals ahead.
Lisa Bluder will lead her Iowa Hawkeyes into the Elite Eight against Louisville as they chase their first Final Four spot in 30 years
40 minutes separates the Iowa Hawkeyes from a trip to Dallas for next week's Final Four.
Iowa, fresh off that win over Colorado, now sits as a 5-point favorite over 5th-seeded Louisville on Sunday.
On Friday, we saw Iowa go on that brilliant run in the third quarter, a 13-0 stretch that finally allowed them to take control of that game. Everything was flowing, and it moved this team into their 5th ever Elite Eight.
Only one of those ended in the Final Four, but as Lisa Bluder came off the floor on Friday night, she showed a lot of confidence that this team could take that next big step.
"Sometimes people get to this point, and they think maybe they don't deserve it, or they don't think they've paid the price, and we have," Bluder said. "We do deserve this. I believe we deserve this full-heartedly, so for us, it's why not? Why not go get this? We're here."
Lisa Bluder has had a fantastic career at the University of Iowa, with more than 450 wins with the Hawkeyes and more than 800 in her career. Assistant Jan Jensen has been along for nearly the entire ride, and on Sunday, the two will coach in their second-ever Elite Eight.
Jensen, the reigning national assistant coach of the year, has been dubbed the post whisperer and the architect of Iowa's inside offense, helping Megan Gustafson to national player of the year honors.
And now, it's Monica Czinano who has risen to All-American status and making a Final Four would be a cherry on top for Jensen, but she says she'd be even happier for her colleague and friend Lisa Bluder.
"It would be awesome. I think Lisa Bluder is one of the best ones in it," Jensen said. "She got in it for all the right reasons, driving the bus way back, and has stayed in it for all the right reasons. So, as one of her best friends and as a co-worker, I would so want that for her."
Now just 40 minutes separate the two from that chance. Get by Louisville on Sunday, and these Hawkeyes will be headed to Dallas.