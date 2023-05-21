How Iowa athletics is working to prioritize the mental health of athletes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The University of Iowa Athletic Department has been very proactive in dealing with its athletes' mental health and well-being.
About a year ago, Hawkeye Athletic Director Gary Barta announced a new position for the University of Iowa Athletic Department. The first-ever Director of Sports Psychology and Student-Athlete Mental Health, neuropsychologist Dr. Patricia Espe-Pfeifer.
"We are in the situation where student-athletes and college students are much more open about seeking services and willing to ask for help when needed, especially when they know where the resources are," Espe-Pfeifer said.
Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said new research shows a great need for student-athlete mental health services.
"Some recent statistics have been that for college athletics and collegiate athletes in general, about 11 to 12 percent are impacted by some type of mental fatigue, anxiety, and depression," Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said.
Of course, she is not allowed to talk about any individual athlete but she knows how debilitating anxiety can be.
"When anxiety symptoms arise, and go untreated, then, you are almost immobilized or feel like you don't have the skills to cope with things that were able to before," Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said. "Anxiety can really be debilitating, but there are ways we can work with that to help you gain control."
That process begins pretty early for Hawkeye athletes.
"I came into this role with a strong team of psychologists and mental health providers. Our goal is to screen all of the student-athletes at the start of the school year so that we have that mental health kind of benchmarks to look at," Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said. "We touch base with every student-athlete and try to do screenings across the board, across all of the athletic teams, one so they understand that mental health is something that we can provide services for, and two, that they can get to know who we are and where our services are located."
But, Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said sometimes athletes under great stress don't know if they should fight or run.
"It's that flight or fight reaction. That's how I think of anxiety, and so, it can be very confusing. Especially when we can't identify those stressors," Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said. "Working with a therapist, especially in our sports psychology group, and looking at what stressors might be vulnerability factors, what are things for that individual athlete that they need to work on, and how can we best support them in gaining control."
The real encouraging news is this:
"There are treatments that everyone can access so that they feel better and develop those coping strategies that work for them," Dr. Espe-Pfeifer said.
It all needs to begin by taking action, by getting rid of the stigma often associated with mental health issues. They are just doing that inside the athletic department at the University of Iowa.
In January, Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Patrick McCaffrey decided to step away from the court to deal with his own anxiety. Ron Steele sat down with McCaffrey in an exclusive interview earlier this month, where he shared more about his struggles and what it took to ask for help.
You can watch the full story here.