Fox "Big Noon Kickoff" to broadcast from Iowa City next weekend

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" is heading to Iowa City for the second season in a row.
The college football pre-game show will broadcast from Iowa City next Saturday morning, October 1, ahead of the Iowa-Michigan game. The showdown between the Hawkeyes and No. 4 ranked Wolverines is set to kick off in Kinnick Stadium at 11 a.m.
"Big Noon Kickoff" came to Iowa City for the first time last season. The show broadcast from campus before the Iowa-Penn State game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions in the game 23-20.
