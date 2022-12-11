Former Iowa Wide Receiver Keagan Johnson commits to Kansas State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Iowa Hawkeye wide receiver Keagan Johnson has committed to Kansas State. Johnson announced the news on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.
Next chapter… #EMAW pic.twitter.com/OLsD2hm5YJ— Keagan Johnson (@_keaganj) December 11, 2022
Johnson announced he would enter the transfer portal back on December 1.
"I would like to thank the University of Iowa, and the Iowa City community for welcoming me with open arms throughout my time here," he wrote in his December 1 announcement. "I have made memories that will last forever, and I have created bonds that I will always cherish."
Thank you Iowa. pic.twitter.com/2lMXO6F584— Keagan Johnson (@_keaganj) December 1, 2022
In his freshman season in 2021, Johnson finished second on the team with 352 receiving yards. However, he only played one game this past season because of an injury.
Johnson arrived in Iowa City as a four-star recruit and picked the Hawkeyes over his home state Nebraska Cornhuskers.