Families of Hawkeye players, coaches travel to Seattle to support team

SEATTLE, Washington (KWWL)- We are less than 22 hours until the Iowa Hawkeyes have a shot at reaching just the second final four in program history. There is no doubt the favored Hawkeyes are a bit anxious as they get set to face fifth seeded Louisville, but it is not just the players that have some nerves.
There's certainly no lack of support for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Seattle.
"I never dreamed we would have this kind of volume. It got loud in here against Colorado," Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder said.
But some fans have a higher stake in the Hawks, for instance, Monica Czinano's mom Theresa and Lisa Bluder's son David.
"I'm always so nervous. I would say the least nervous I was ever at the game was at the championship game this year," David Bluder said.
Which, after the drubbing of Ohio State, made sense. Now, the stakes are even higher. After Saturday's win over Colorado, only Louisville stands in the way of the final four, a dream not just for the players but also for their biggest fans.
"It's surreal. I don't think any of us expected this when Monica first came to Iowa, but she's got some great coaches," Theresa Czinano said. "She's worked really hard, and here we are."
But watching their loved ones on the floor isn't always easy. The anxiety is a hundred percent worth it for the players and the coaches.
"I think they get more nervous than me," Monica Czinano said. "It's so awesome to see them out there with me every step of the journey. Committing to Iowa, AAU, and high school They've seen it all. Seeing them celebrate and enjoy this means the world to me."
And for Coach Bluder, having her family along for a trip to Dallas would only make everything more special.
"My kids love basketball," Lisa Bluder said. "They've grown up around it, which makes it more meaningful when they're excited as you are for an accomplishment."
"Back in 2015, we went to the Sweet 16, and I was like, wow, this is crazy, and now to finally have the chance to go to the Final Four is amazing," David Bluder said.
The game tips off at approximately 8:00 Iowa time on Sunday night.