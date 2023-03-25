As Iowa gets set for Elite Eight battle, Caitlin Clark prepares to face familiar foe

SEATTLE, Washington (KWWL) - For the first time since 2019, the Iowa Hawkeye women are in the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.
They are trying to advance to their first Final Four since 1993. But to get there, they'll have to go through a Louisville squad playing in their third consecutive Elite 8 and has been to the Final Four four times since 2009, including just last year.
We all know Iowa has their own superstar in Caitlin Clark. But Louisville has an ace of their own, and it's someone that Caitlin is quite familiar with herself.
They likely won't guard each other, but Iowa's engine Caitlin Clark and Louisville honorable mention all-American point guard Hailey Van Lith are very familiar with each other, having played together for USA basketball.
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall will likely get the call to cover Van Lith, who is averaging just under 20 points per game this season And presents a real challenge.
Of course, on the other side is Clark, the most dynamic player in the country, and while on Sunday they'll be adversaries, Van Lith and Clark certainly have respect and affection for one another both on and off the court.
"We played on a couple of USA teams together. A great person off the court, very funny, great sense of humor," Van Lith said. "I have supported her through her college career and she supported me through mine. She's gotten better every year. She's gotten better since I played with her on team USA. She's a great player and great person."
"I've been lucky enough to play Hailey, Ryan Howard, who was also on that team, a lot of really good players that I've gotten to play with, I've also seen on the college level too," Clark said. "It's kind of fun because you build relationships with them, and then you get to go and compete against them, so I think it's a fun and special dynamic."
Clark and Van Lith will undoubtedly have the spotlight, but the supporting cast will be massive on Sunday. Tip-off for the game is set for approximately 8:00 p.m. Iowa time.