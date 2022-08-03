All seven Iowa Hawkeye home games officially sold out this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that its home game against Nebraska on November 25th has been sold out. All seven of Iowa's home games for the season are now officially sold out at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2011.
The seven scheduled home games are: South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 25).
However, there are a limited number of hospitality packages still available here.
Hawkeye fans are encouraged to use StubHub if they're re-selling tickets, which is the official fan-to-fan marketplace for selling tickets.
All tickets are required to be downloaded to a smartphone. For those without access to a smartphone, contact the University's ticket office.