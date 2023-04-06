Iowa Hawkeyes to hold open football practice on April 22 at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes will hold an open football practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22.
Gates will open at 9:45 a.m., with the practice beginning at 10:45 a.m. It will be free and open to the public.
Currently, the Hawkeyes are working hard and the position battles are heating up. This is especially true for the defense, where the Hawks must replace five starters, including both linebacker spots.
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins said, "I feel spring ball is the best opportunity for a young guy. Right now we are playing Iowa against Iowa so we don't have any scout teams. Everybody is getting a fair opportunity, getting plenty of reps, so reps is not a problem."
Higgins continued, "There is no game Saturday, so there is no end goal when it comes to Spring practice. Coach Ferentz preaches a lot about the individual getting better. I mean, we are in a hotel for camp, so the scheme and the team we are naturally going to come together right now. Spring Ball is important for the individual.