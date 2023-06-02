Iowa Hawkeyes face off against North Carolina Tar Heels

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes are playing their first post-game season in five years on Friday night.
The Hawkeyes are in Terre Haute, Indiana for their NCAA regional game against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the ACC.
Before he came to Iowa, head coach Rick Heller was the head coach at Indiana State.
Heller says it will be strange if the Hawkeyes have to play the host team of Indiana State.
Heller said, "For me it is going to be a little weird, but when the lights come on we are going to go we play them in the first game of the season. Once the game starts, just compete and play hard and let the chips fall where they may."
Iowa plays North Carolina at 6:00 p.m.