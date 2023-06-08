Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team to play Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team will play against Virginia Tech in the Ally Tipoff on November 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The game will be held at the Spectrum Center and will be aired on ESPN.
This is the first matchup between Iowa and Virginia Tech since 20111 in Iowa City. Both teams are projected to be in the top 10 programs of the 2023-2024 season.
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder said in a press release, "We are excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the Final Four last season."
Tickets will be available to purchase later this summer.