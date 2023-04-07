Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray enters name in NBA draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.
Murray made the announcement on Friday morning in a tweet. He gave thanks to coaching staff and fans for their support throughout his collegiate career.
Murray said, "First off, I want to thank Coach McCafferey, the coaching staff, my teammates, and Hawkeye Nation for an incredible three years. Growing up in Cedar Rapids and getting to wear the black and gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor."
Murray continued giving thanks, saying, "I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!"
He closed out his statement saying, "Now, it's time for the next chapter in my basketball journey. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft!"