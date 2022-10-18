Iowa eyes repeat of 2017 with trip to No. 2 Ohio State

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – It was 2017, a seemingly happier time in Iowa City when the Hawkeyesas a massive underdog blasted third ranked Ohio State 55-24.
it seemed improbable at the time, but maybe not as improbable as Iowa winning this weekend in Columbus where maybe the only belief resides in the Hawkeyes' practice facility.
“The mentality we have is it's 70 guys getting on a plane, going over there against 100,000 plus over in Columbus Ohio,” says sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman, “ and I just think that's the coolest thing you can do.”
Shocking the world, however, will take another monster defensive effort. This season Iowa's already held 5 of 6 opponents under 10 points, but they have yet to face anything like the Buckeyes. Ohio State hasn't been held under 45 since the first week, and feature one of the best receiving corps in college football.
“The thing about Ohio State is they kill you with the big plays,” says senior defensive back Riley Moss, “So, if we make them earn it and make them kind of drive it down the field, that's a win in our book.”
Offensively, Iowa still needs to find something Saturday which has been a challenge, but freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, an Ohio native lightly recruited by the Buckeyes, says he's out to silence the critics.
“There was a lot of people when I was younger that doubted me and stuff like that and it was in Ohio,” says Johnson, “So, I just wanted to go prove them wrong that I can actually do it.”