Iowa earns NCAA wrestling runner-up finish

TULSA, Ok. (KWWL) -- Despite Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa all having a finalist for the first time since 2005, the state of Iowa was shut out on championship night. On the team side, the Iowa Hawkeyes still managed a national runner-up finish as Penn State captured their 11th NCAA title in program history.
Individually, Real Woods, Iowa's lone finalist, came up a little short. The top seeded 141 pounder used a pair of near fall points to take an early lead on Andrew Alirez, but the Northern Colorado wrestler soon turned the tables, taking Woods to his back, earning four near fall points in the process en route to a 6-4 win.
Iowa State's David Carr, chasing a second career title, fell behind early again last year's champ Keegan O'Toole of Missouri. Darr, who had beaten O'Toole twice during the season, couldn't overcome the deficit, falling 8-2 for a 165 pound runner-up finish.
While at 184 pounds, UNI's Parker Keckeisen came up short as Penn State's Aaron Brooks won his third national title 7-2. Keckeisen's runner-up spot marked the best of his career to go along with a pair of third-place finishes. The redshirt sophomore still has two years of eligibility remaining.