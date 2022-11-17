Iowa Cy-Hawk series extended through 2027

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have announced an extension of the contract that will have the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season.
Iowa and Iowa State have played every year since 1977, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19.
The teams initially met in 1894, with Iowa holding an overall 46-23 advantage in the all-time series.
The extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City on September 12, 2026, and in Ames on September 11, 2027.