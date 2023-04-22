Iowa baseball shuts out Nebraska 8-0

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Marcus Morgan led the way throwing six scoreless innings with five strikeouts as Iowa topped Nebraska 8-0, so far winning the first two of the three game series.
“I thought we came out and played really well,” said head coach Rick Heller. “It started with a great start by Marcus Morgan. Marcus was outstanding today. He was in total control of himself and the game. Really limited the free bases.”
At the plate Raider Tello went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double to lead the Hawkeyes. Ben Wilmes later hit his second home run of the season to put the game on ice.
The Hawkeyes will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1 pm.