Iowa baseball falls to Indiana in extra innings thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KWWL) – Iowa and Indiana played to a scoreless tie through nine innings before the Hoosiers’ Morgan Colopy blasted a two-run walk-off home run off the left field foul pole.
The hit spoiled a combined gem by Iowa starter Marcus Morgan and reliever Zach Voelker. Morgan struck out seven, and allowed just two hits and no runs during his five innings of work. Voelker followed with four scoreless innings before giving up the game winner in the bottom of the tenth.
Indiana’s Luke Sinnard followed suit by striking out 12 Hawkeyes in six innings of work. The win, however, went to reliever Ryan Kraft who held the Hawkeyes off the scoreboard in the final four innings.
The win left the weekend series tied at one apiece with the rubber match on Sunday at 11 am.