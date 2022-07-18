Independence staves off West Delaware rally in state baseball opener

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Monday's 3A state baseball opener got wild between WAMAC rivals Independence and West Delaware. The Mustangs countered a late Hawk rally as Indee held on for a thrilling 8-7 win.
Marcus Beatty led the way for Independence with a triple, double, and single in his four at-bats to go along with a pair of RBI's. His first inning, run-scoring triple highlighted a 2-run first inning that eventually led to a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
West Delaware, however, responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, and two more in the fifth, capped by Luke Kehrli's game-tying double, knotting things at six apiece.
Beatty and the Mustang bats responded in the top of the sixth as his RBI double down the left field line put Independence up for good as they held on in the final two innings.
“They had that ball drop in the infield and I think that switched the momentum,” said Beatty about a West Delaware mistake that allowed the go-ahead to reach base in the top of the sixth, “Then I got up, got a double, and it was all us from there.”
“We were trying to find a way to stop that momentum,” added Mustang coach Matt Miller, “Fortunately for us we were able to get a couple runs there to kind of turn the tide and then just hang on in the end. But we respect them a lot. We knew they weren't just going to fall over.”
The fifth-seeded Mustangs face top seed Davenport Assumption in Wednesday's semifinals.