Independence holds off Benton Community in 3A playoff thriller

INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) – No. 5 Independence held off a late charge, eliminating the Benton Bobcats for the second straight season in a 20-18 thriller to open the postseason.
Mustang senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson set the pace early, capping off a pair of long drives with two short touchdown runs to put Indee ahead 13-3 at half.
The Bobcats countered with a heavy dose of Caleb Bruns. The tough running back led a ground attack that dominated the time of possession on Friday. His nine yard third quarter touchdown pulled Benton within three going to the fourth quarter.
It didn't take long for the lead to jump back to ten when Johnson found sophomore Brady Kurt for a nine yard score and a 20-10 lead with less than seven minutes left which appeared to have shut the door.
Benton, however, didn't go away. Bruns broke multiple tackles on a tough 18 yard run to make it a 20-17 game with 5:29 left to play. Then following a defensive stop, they got their shot. One play after an intentional grounding penalty put them deep in to a hole, Aidan Gallery was picked by Johnson as the Mustangs sealed the deal.
“I think our defense was really going tough,” said Johnson, “They knew what was on the line. We wanted it more, so we went and took it.”
“'We've got a gritty bunch, just a bunch of gutsy kids,” added head coach Justin Putz, “We lost our week zero game and went on to win ten straight. I think some people jumped off the bandwagon and these guys just kept getting better every single day and they believe in each other and they're tough.”