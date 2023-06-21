IHSSN wants to charge to stream championship events while IHSAA takes legal action

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) wants to keep boys state tournaments free to watch, announcing legal action over a plan to charge people to stream certain live events from home. The pay-per-view platform would have begun in July, according to a new plan announced by the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN.)
On Wednesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced that they filed a petition in court to keep events free. Under the IHSSN's new plan, if local teams made it to state, people would have to pay to stream it online.
People wanting to stream boys state tournament events would have to pay in order to watch from home. The IHSSN announced on Tuesday that it would cost $10 for a single game or $19 for a tournament pass with this year's state baseball tournament in July.
This would be drastic change to the IHSSN viewing experience if implemented. The IHSSN has held sole broadcasting rights for most Iowa High School Athletic Association championship events since 2006. Its current broadcasting rights contract runs through 2029.
The pay-per-view model is in stark contrast with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), the governing body for girls sports in Iowa. They have an agreement in place with Iowa Public Television. Along with championship games airing on Iowa Public Television, all girls tournament games air for free on YouTube.
Dave Finnegan, a local sports broadcaster covering Cedar Falls athletic events, has concerns over the differences.
Finnegan said, "If you're thinking about state basketball tournaments running back to back weeks, you're looking at two completely different viewing and listening experiences for the user in that regard, and I don't think that that's a good thing."
IHSSN Executive Director Alan DeBolt said on Tuesday via a press release that they plan to bring high school sports fans the best coverage of championship events. He also mentioned that they've added almost 30 live events in the past two years, and that this move will allow them to keep moving down this path.
Before the change, events streaming on IHSSN were free to stream live. The only cost would come if a person re-watched an old event.