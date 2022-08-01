IC City High to face Liberty High in home opener at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Kinnick Stadium's first football game of the season won't involve the Iowa Hawkeyes.
City High announced on Monday it will go up against Liberty High in the "Clash at Kinnick" for its home opener on August 26.
The Clash at Kinnick will be the first high school game inside of Kinnick in more than 40 years.
The Little Hawks feature future Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Ben Keuter as they come off a 10-2 season that finished in the state semis last season. Liberty finished last year at 3-6.
The game will be the fifth time West High and Liberty High have met, as the series is currently 2-2.
The first Hawkeye game at Kinnick Stadium will take place on September 3.