Hundreds greet Cedar Falls' Campbell after NFL draft

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Jack Campbell returned home to a celebration. Nearly 200 of his friends and family packed Peppers Bar and Grill in Cedar Falls for a welcome home for the newest member of the Detroit Lions.
"It means a lot to me that people came out. I didn't really know this was happening," said the Lions' first round pick and consensus All-American. "Just seeing a lot of my old high school coaches, people who have all put into me to allow me to be where I am today, I'm very appreciative of them."
Campbell will join Iowa teammate Sam LaPorta and fellow Cedar Falls alum Ross Pierschbacher on Detroit's roster.