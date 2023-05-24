Hudson girls shut out A-P to reach regional final

HUDSON (KWWL) -- Hudson peppered Aplington-Parkersburg with 17 shots on Tuesday night, while three found the back of the net as the Pirates shut out the Falcons 3-0. With the win, Hudson travels to face Denver in Thursday night's regional final.
Sophomore Ella Hiatt opened the scoring, firing a shot from outside the top of the box that put the Pirates up 1-0 just minutes into the contest.
Late in the half, Jasmine Olsen received a high bounder at the top of the box, getting a foot on it as it snuck inside the left post for a 2-0 halftime lead. The Pirates added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the win.