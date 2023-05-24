 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa until 7 PM Today...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for all of Iowa counties.

Ozone levels near EPA health standards are expected to increase
throughout the day and persist in these areas until 7 pm today.
Elevated levels of fine particulates and ozone may be a concern
over the next several days as smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends those with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air
quality conditions improve.

Hudson girls shut out A-P to reach regional final

  • Updated
  • 0

HUDSON (KWWL) -- Hudson peppered Aplington-Parkersburg with 17 shots on Tuesday night, while three found the back of the net as the Pirates shut out the Falcons 3-0. With the win, Hudson travels to face Denver in Thursday night's regional final.

Sophomore Ella Hiatt opened the scoring, firing a shot from outside the top of the box that put the Pirates up 1-0 just minutes into the contest. 

Late in the half, Jasmine Olsen received a high bounder at the top of the box, getting a foot on it as it snuck inside the left post for a 2-0 halftime lead. The Pirates added an insurance goal in the second half to secure the win.

Tags

Recommended for you