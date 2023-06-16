Hudson baseball flies past Jesup 12-1

JESUP (KWWL) -- Hudson exploded in the late innings as the Pirates rolled past Jesup 12-1, snapping the J-Hawks three-game winning streak.
Hudson opened the scoring in the top of the third as Culin Ugrin drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single into left. Jesup's lone run came in the bottom half of the inning on Cale Schissel's RBI single through the middle of the infield.
The Pirates, however, took over, scoring 10 unanswered runs over the final innings to move to 12-7 while snapping a two-game skid.