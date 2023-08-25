High School teams adjust practice schedule, routine to stay safe in heat

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - It is week one of the high school football season. Some schools started last week, but most teams across Eastern Iowa will kick off their season on Friday night.
With temperatures in the triple digits this week, many teams had to alter how they prepared for the game and take extra precautions because of the heat. While those last practices before the season opener are essential, Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jared Smith said nothing is more important than player safety.
"We always say safety is our top priority," Smith said. "There's a lot of competing priorities. We want to have successful teams and students in school, but ultimately, if we can't keep them safe, we have to adjust and make sure that we're doing what's best for them and their families."
Once they saw the triple digits in the forecast for this week, Smith said district leaders began talking to coaches and athletic directors to see what makes the most sense for each athletic team.
With feels like temperatures around 110 or 115 degrees, Smith said practicing outside in pads, helmets and other football gear right after school gets out like normal was not an option.
Most schools opted to hold football practices early in the morning or later in the evening when it is cooler.
At Sumner-Fredericksburg, coaches pushed back practice until around 6:30. The team got their work in on the gridiron, but Superintendent Fred Matlage said they also did a lot without pads and helmets, like watching film or lifting weights.
Matlage said that their primary focus this week has been to make sure players could get ready for their game safely and don't get dehydrated or cramp up.
"They're taking additional water breaks, they have two hydration stations," Matlage said. "Our coaching staff is really good about making sure that they're monitoring the students and monitoring the amount of water intake that they're that they're getting in."
The temperatures for high school football games on Friday night will be cooler than they have been for the past few days. Waterloo Schools moved the Waterloo East-Waterloo West curtain raiser football game to Monday and pushed back the kickoff of the Varsity game on Friday from 7 to 7:30.
Many cross country meets were canceled this week since it was too hot. Many of those teams did still practice but ran early in the morning.
Some volleyball matches took place as scheduled, but others were canceled or postponed.
"We've done a lot of adjusting. There's been a lot of early morning practices. There's been a lot of late night practices," Smith said. "We've looked at locations for games. We know our gyms get a little hot, so we've looked at options for getting them to go to cooler environments."
In the case of some middle school sports teams, Smith said they decided to cancel practice for the entire week because of the hot weather.
Smith said the district is constantly looking at the forecast as things change to ensure they are making the right decision for the student-athletes.