High school football teams adapting schedules around extreme heat wave

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- For a few teams around the state, the high school football season begins on Friday night with week zero games. However, with the dangerous heat on the way, practices may look differently.
Central City has big goals this season. However, like teams across the state, they're having to contend with extreme heat, with some days pushing 100 degrees. They may have to practice inside, and review plays on video. They're also making plans to alternate their practice schedule.
Central City football coach Matt Miers said, "We're pushing our practice time back. Instead of going at 4, we'll be out on the field at about 6. Instead of going full pads, we'll just go helmets and shoulder pads, and reduce the amount of practice time. That's our number one priority, is keeping them safe."
Miers is also encouraging his players to always stay hydrated. Beyond that, he says that they need to eat well and sleep well in order to make sure that their bodies are ready.
Week one of the high school football season begins on Friday, August 25.