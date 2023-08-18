High school football teams adapting schedules around extreme heat wave

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

  • Updated
  • 0

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- For a few teams around the state, the high school football season begins on Friday night with week zero games. However, with the dangerous heat on the way, practices may look differently.

Central City has big goals this season. However, like teams across the state, they're having to contend with extreme heat, with some days pushing 100 degrees. They may have to practice inside, and review plays on video. They're also making plans to alternate their practice schedule.

Central City football coach Matt Miers said, "We're pushing our practice time back. Instead of going at 4, we'll be out on the field at about 6. Instead of going full pads, we'll just go helmets and shoulder pads, and reduce the amount of practice time. That's our number one priority, is keeping them safe."

Miers is also encouraging his players to always stay hydrated. Beyond that, he says that they need to eat well and sleep well in order to make sure that their bodies are ready.

Week one of the high school football season begins on Friday, August 25.

