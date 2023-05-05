Heyer's perfect game lifts UNI over Evansville

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Fifteen up and fifteen down. That was the day UNI's Samantha Heyer had as the junior threw the first perfect game of her college career in an 8-0 win over Evansville. The win marked the 15th straight for the Missouri Valley regular season champs as they'll face the Aces two more times before opening the conference tournament next weekend.
"I felt pretty free and calm out there, so that's always a good thing," said Heyer, "The defense played incredible. They always have my back."
So did the offense. The Panthers went 10-for-24 at the plate, invoking the eight run mercy rule for the third time in their last six wins.
In the circle, Heyer struck out 10 in her perfect game effort. UNI and Evansville meet up again on Saturday at 2 pm.