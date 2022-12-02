 Skip to main content
Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV enters transfer portal

Arland Bruce IV

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV is the latest player on the team to enter a transfer portal.

Bruce IV made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.

Bruce said in a statement, "I want to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to be in the position I am, without him nothing would be possible."

He went on to say, "I am extremely grateful for Coach Ferentz and Coach Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, Kansas trying to pursue his dreams."

Bruce says that he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He played for the Hawkeyes for two years.

