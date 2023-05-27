Hawkeyes shut down Michigan, advance to Big Ten title game

OMAHA, Neb. (KWWL) -- Ty Langenberg had it rolling. The Hawkeye hurler threw seven innings of scoreless baseball as Iowa rolled over Michigan 5-0 in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.
Leading 1-0, Iowa started to take control in the late innings. Kyle Huckstorf plated a run in the sixth inning, driving a triple to the wall in center field that scored Michael Seegers. A pair of RBI singles from Brennen Dorighi and Raider Tello keyed a three-run seventh inning putting Iowa in control 5-0.
On the mound, Langenberg allowed just a pair of hits and struck out nine, but credited the support he received for the win.
"Them going out there giving everything they've got at the plate then turning it around and giving it 110 percent in the field for you is big," said Langenberg afterward.
The win moved the Hawkeyes into Sunday's championship game for the first time since winning it in 2017. Iowa will face either Maryland or Nebraska at 1 pm.