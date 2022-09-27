Hawkeyes seek redemption against No. 4 Michigan

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Revenge is something you rarely hear the Iowa Hawkeyes talk about, but after last year's 42-3 Big Ten title game loss to Michigan this team says it's certainly a factor.
That game happened nearly 10 months ago. The Wolverines' 42 points marked the most given up by an Iowa defense in more than six years, and to a degree it still burns.
“I think we'd be lying if we said it wasn't as a competitor in the back of our minds,” says senior defensive lineman John Waggoner, “This is a new year, new team.”
“That's not how we play football, that's not how Coach Parker preaches,” adds defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, “We gave up seven or eight big plays last year. We try to limit those to none.”
On Saturday they'll take that motivation and try and mix it with what they've already done this year. Iowa has giving up less than 6 points per game which sits tops in the nation. That same defense has put up 18 points of their own with 14 coming this past week in a 27-10 win at Rutgers.
“You know, we're always where we need to be,” says Merriweather, “With Coop Dejean's pick, the way he was able to overlap. If we didn't practice or if we didn't see that in practice, that wouldn't have happened in the game. You know me being in the right spot just running to the ball, being able to pick up the ball and score in the end zone. If we weren't running to the ball every single day in practice, that wouldn't happen.”
This week they're looking to make more happen while counting on the 70,000 clad in black and gold to make things difficult for the number four team in the nation.
“They're bringing a little extra juice. They're excited,” says Waggoner, “The fans are excited. We're excited, so it will be fun to go out and play in that atmosphere.”
Michigan comes in averaging 50 points per game, but is likely to face their biggest challenge to date, at least offensively. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, will come in looking to put to bed what happened in Indianapolis last December.