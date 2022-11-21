Hawkeyes Jack Campbell named Defensive Player of the Week

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after their victory against Minnesota on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota 13-10.
This is Campbell's second Defensive Player of the Week accolade in his career, and his first one of the season.
Campbell finished the game with 10 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in the game.
In the final two minutes of the game, Campbell picked off a tipped pass, returning it 30 yards. The field goal that came after gave the Hawkeyes their latest win.
Campbell also racked up 10 tackles, marking the seventh occasion he has done so this season.
The last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week accolade went to Kaevon Merriweather on September 26.