Hawkeyes defense looks to continue high standard of play

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - In just 20 days, the Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off the 2023 football season. This year, the defense will be looking to continue playing at the high standard that has come to be expected of them.
Despite the team's offensive struggles last season, the defense was stout throughout the year. The Hawkeyes gave up an average of just over 13 points per game last year, and had two shutouts.
This season, hopes are high for the Hawkeyes, and every home game but one is already sold out. Junior defensive back Cooper DeJean knows it's important for the defense to continue playing up to their high standard.
"Every year it seems like the standard raises with the defense," said DeJean. "Our job is just to fill in the holes that we need to fill in with some guys that left last year, and just mold together during this camp. Off the field too, so we can play our best on Saturdays."
DeJean was not in uniform during Saturday's open practice, but Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said it is a minor injury.
The defense made several big plays throughout the scrimmage, and the Hawkeyes will need that unit to be playing well again this year for the team to have success. Iowa opens the season Saturday, September 2, hosting Utah State.