Hawkeyes chase seventh straight Cy-Hawk win

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – For the Hawkeyes it's all about once again securing the trophy.
They've done that a lot recently. Six straight times Iowa's hung on to the Cy-Hawk, and this time, like many before, it's the defense that looks to be leading the way against an Iowa State offense that looked very good in week one.
“I think we kind of saw the same things we saw last year,” says senior safety Kaevon Merriweather, “They can definitely beat you with the deep ball. They have a really good running back, a really good quarterback. I think they're all around a well rounded team.”
Cyclone sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw four touchdowns and completed 80 percent of his passes in Iowa State's 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri. The Hawkeyes offense, meanwhile, struggled in week one. That could lead to the defense needing another monster effort like the one that produced a pair of safeties in a 7-3 opening week win.
Still, they know Dekkers presents a challenge.
"Kid can run, kid can throw the ball really well,” says senior defensive end Joe Evans, “The kid's a gamer and we'll have to do everything we can to our best ability to contain him.”
They've contained the Cyclones well the past several years. Nobody on this Iowa team has ever lost to Iowa State in their careers, and keeping it that way is priority number one.
“I want to end my career not losing to Iowa State,” says Merriweather, “I would love that.”