Hawkeyes begin 2022 with a win over South Dakota State, 7-3

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - It wasn't the prettiest game at times, but the Iowa Hawkeyes opened their 2022 football season with a 7-3 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Iowa got on the board first near the end of the first quarter with a 46 yard field goal by Aaron Bloom. The Jackrabbits responded with a field goal of their end near the end of the second quarter and the two teams went to the locker rooms tied up at 3.
The second half saw both offenses continue to struggle moving the ball. The two teams accounted for 11 total punts in the second half. Iowa's defense gave the Hawks the lead for good though when they stopped running back Isaiah Davis in the end zone for a safety to go up 5-3.
Iowa's defense would add one more safety in the fourth quarter to give themselves a four point lead, which would hold.
The Hawkeyes will stay home this week as they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones to Kinnick for the Cy-Hawk game September 10 at 3:00 p.m.