Hawkeye students say they don't care about sports betting allegations amid investigations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- More information is being released about the ongoing investigation into allegations of sports betting amongst University of Iowa and Iowa State student athletes.
So far, 26 athletes from University of Iowa and 15 from Iowa State are under investigation.
Since the allegations were announced, several outlets have reported Brian Ohorilko, head of Iowa's Racing and Gaming Commission, stated that there is no sign of any students betting on their own games, and that there are no signs of fixed games.
KWWL has tried to confirm this independently, and have reached out to the Commission, but have not received a response.
Ty Knudsen, a Hawkeye freshman, says if what the Racing and Gambling Commission head says is true, then the athletes sports betting shouldn't matter.
Knudsen said, “I don’t really think its the same to bet on other games. I mean everyone does it. But if you’re betting on your own games, that’s just wrong.”
Knudsen says that he bets on sports games regularly, and says that anyone his age that knows how to bet on sports, also does it. Other students interviewed by KWWL echoed a similar sentiment.
Investigations remain ongoing, and KWWL will update the story as more information becomes available.