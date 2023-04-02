 Skip to main content
Hawkeye hopes of first NCAA Women's Basketball Championship falls short to LSU 102-85

DALLAS, Texas (KWWL) -- The LSU Tigers have defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 - 85 and have won the 2023 Women's NCAA National Championship.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 30 points. She had 4 fouls. Iowa's Monika Czinano scored 13 points. She also had 5 fouls, along with McKenna Warnock.

Gabbie Marshall scored 12 points for Iowa. Iowa's Kate Martin scored 13 points.

LSU's scored Angel Reese scored 15 points. She had 2 fouls.

LSU's LaDazhia Williams scored 20 points and had 2 fouls. Jasmine Carson scored 22 points for LSU.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson scored 10 points. Alexis Morris scored 21 points for LSU.

 

