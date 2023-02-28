Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 85.5 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 89.7 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year
Iowa Women's Basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Caitlin Clark has been officially named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

The announcement comes off the heels of Iowa's 86-85 win over Indiana last weekend, with Clark earning a buzzer-beating three pointer that won the Hawkeyes the game. 

Clark is the only player in the U.S. that has scored over 700 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals.

Clark is no stranger to accolades. Last fall, Clark was also announced as one of Nike Basketball's new student athletes.

