Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Caitlin Clark has been officially named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The announcement comes off the heels of Iowa's 86-85 win over Indiana last weekend, with Clark earning a buzzer-beating three pointer that won the Hawkeyes the game.
Clark is the only player in the U.S. that has scored over 700 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals.
Clark is no stranger to accolades. Last fall, Clark was also announced as one of Nike Basketball's new student athletes.